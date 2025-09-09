The Conjuring: Last Rites opened with decent numbers at the Korean box office but failed to steal the thunder away from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. The horror movie is trending worldwide with its $190 million+ opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror movie registered the biggest opening of all time for films in this genre, crossing the $200 million milestone in under five days. Despite the mixed reviews, The Conjuring 4 has opened with a bang, crushing the industry’s projections and setting a new benchmark for future films in this universe.

How much has the film earned in its opening weekend at the box office in Korea?

Based on the latest report by Variety, The Conjuring: Last Rites landed at the #2 spot in the local box office rankings on its opening weekend in Korea. It collected a decent $1.2 million in its opening weekend at the Korean box office. It has registered 164,695 admissions during its debut weekend. According to the media outlet, it has contributed 14.8% of the market this weekend.

However, The Conjuring 4 failed to dethrone Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle from the top spot. For the record, Infinity Castle completed its 3rd weekend at the Korean box office, staying isolated at #1. Despite being the new release, The Conjuring 4 has earned 68.4% less than Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s 3rd weekend gross.

More about The Conjuring 4

Michael Chaves’ The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $84 million on its opening weekend in North America, and the global opening weekend collection is $194 million. The Conjuring 4 had beaten IT’s debut collection to register the biggest global opening for horror movies. The story focuses on Ed and Lorraine Warren’s last case involving mysterious entities that they must confront. It is reportedly the last film in the Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-led franchise.

