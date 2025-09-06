Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the most anticipated film of 2025 in India. Advance booking commenced in limited arenas on September 5, 2025, and tickets are selling like hot cakes! Will Akaza’s Return enter the top 10 BMS pre-sales among international releases? Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Infinity Castle enjoys surging BMS interests

After the massive success of the local release, Mahavatar Narsimha, the liking for anime and animated films has surged in India. Not to forget, Demon Slayer has created a massive fan base over the years. On the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has registered interests of a whopping 711.3K. This is one of the highest likes witnessed in 2025, leaving behind big movies like Housefull 5 and Coolie, among others.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle BMS Pre-Sales

Within the first 24 hours of limited advance booking, Akaza’s Return sold an impressive 22.1K tickets on BookMyShow. It is currently selling tickets like hotcakes with 4.3K tix sold in the last 1 hour. Till 12 PM on September 6, 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has registered pre-sales of over 8K.

The total number of tickets sold so far in pre-sales has reached 30K+. One can only imagine the boost once advance booking is available nationwide. At this pace, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle may become a force to be reckoned with at the Indian box office.

Demon Slayer vs Top international pre-sales in India

The Conjuring: Last Rites is currently making a lot of noise, having made the biggest opening for a horror film in India. It registered pre-sales of a whopping 440K on BookMyShow. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has scope to compete with biggies like Mufasa: The Lion King and others to rank among the top 10 advance bookings by international releases in India.

Check out the highest ticket sales on BookMyShow registered by international releases in India:

Deadpool And Wolverine: 505K The Conjuring: Last Rites: 440K Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 248K Interstellar re-release: 234K Godzilla x Kong: 193K Mufasa: The Lion King: 152K Jurassic World Rebirth: 124K F1: 113K Superman: 109K The Fantastic Four: First Steps: 106K

Infinity Castle is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on September 12, 2025. It will be exciting to witness its growth in the next 6 days.

