Mufasa: The Lion King stayed in the domestic theatres more than expected and managed to fetch a decent total for itself at the North American box office. Expectations were really high before the release, but it failed to meet them. Still, it displayed stronger legs and fetched a respectable total at the North American box office by successfully crossing the $250 million mark. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Hollywood magnum opus served as both a sequel and a prequel to 2019’s The Lion King. As The Lion King was a massive success, expectations were sky high for Mufasa. Upon its release on December 20, 2024, the biggie opened to mixed reviews from critics. It was praised for its technical superiority but was criticised for its script and other aspects. Among its target audience, word-of-mouth was slightly on the favorable side.

Curtains down for Mufasa: The Lion King!

Released amid high expectations, Mufasa: The Lion King earned much below expectations, but it still raked in a decent total. Despite mixed reviews, the film stayed in theatres for 17 weeks (119 days), thus showing its strength. It closed its run by earning $254.56 million at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

Mufasa: The Lion King earned 53.17% less than The Lion King’s $543.63 million. This is a disappointing outcome, but if we look at it in isolation, it’s a decent to good sum.

Ends as the 9th highest-grosser of 2024!

With $254.56 million in the kitty, Mufasa: The Lion King ended its run as the 9th highest-grossing film in 2024 at the North American box office, below Twisters ($267.76 million). It stayed ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ($236.11 million).

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of 2024 in North America:

Inside Out 2 – $652.98 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $636.74 million Wicked – $473.23 million Moana 2 – $460.40 million Despicable Me 4 – $361 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $294.10 million Dune: Part Two – $282.14 million Twisters – $267.76 million Mufasa: The Lion King – $254.56 million Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $236.11 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 63: Completes 9-Week Run, Rakes In An Unbelievable 373% Returns Against Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News