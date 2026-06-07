With less than two weeks left for its theatrical release, Cocktail 2 is continuing to generate buzz. The romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon has been one of the most talked-about Bollywood films in recent times, and its trailer appears to be helping build even more momentum ahead of its opening day.

Cocktail 2 Trailer Finds A Strong Global Audience

The trailer dropped a few days back, and it has emerged as one of the strongest global launches for a Hindi film. It has gained significant traction in international markets, reaching #1 on YouTube’s Movie Trailer Charts across 8 countries. This proves the trailer’s performance and the film’s global reach aren’t just limited to the Indian audience.

It has also secured a place in the top 10 movie trailers in the United States, competing alongside major Hollywood releases and ranking 6th. The film’s presence on the list has added to the growing buzz around the project and expanded its reach beyond traditional Bollywood markets.

The trailer claimed the top spot in India, the United Kingdom, Canada, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, all within days of its release. Its dominance across key international territories, particularly the Gulf region, underscores the immense anticipation surrounding the film among overseas audiences.

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Lead Trio Draws Attention Online

The Cocktail 2 trailer, featuring its leads Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, has received positive reactions for its stylish presentation and emotional moments. The chemistry between the fresh Bollywood trio has also received a lot of love. Much of the online discussion has centered on the lead trio, with viewers expressing curiosity about their on-screen dynamic.

The trailer captures the filmmaker Homi Adajania’s signature blend of humor, romance, heartbreak, and contemporary relationships. Cocktail 2 promises a modern relationship drama packed with entertainment, emotion, and relatable characters. The trailer’s resonance with audiences worldwide reflects the universal appeal of its storytelling and themes.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Luv Films and Ankur Garg. Positioned as a modern relationship drama, the movie is set to arrive in theaters on June 19, 2026.

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