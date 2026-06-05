Bandar Movie Review Quicker: Bobby Deol Is The Perfect Jamoora In Madaari Anurag Kashyap’s World

It is so disappointing when you have to struggle to get tickets for an Anurag Kashyap film in a 2-tier city, but I finally got over that struggle by settling for a 3.30 PM show in a multiplex in Prayagraj. A 3.30 PM show out of the only two shows available in this city, unfortunately! So I am all set to watch Bandar starring Bobby Deol, who has taken a rebirth of sorts post his stint in Aashram, and everyone is loving his anti-hero, A-social era! I have put all my hopes in this one, and I hope it does not disappoint me!

The film starts with Bobby Deol as a middle-aged struggling star in the decline of his stardom, doing everything he can to feel that his stardom is still worth something! Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra lands straight up at a police station in the first 15 minutes after having a verbal fight with his girlfriend, Saba Azad!

The film has taken off on a rather good and thrilling note! The suspense is killing me enough while I am enjoying the foot-tapping music of Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi, Come On Baby Jaan Kiski Legi! The humor, in fact, is building the tension even more, and I already have three thoughts as the film moves towards the ending of its beginning!

Anurag Kashyap Is Killing With The Suspense

It is only 30 minutes, and Anurag Kashyap is already killing me with the suspense. There are only two established points – a stalker woman, as per Bobby Deol’s Samar Mehra, and a rape allegation against Samar Mehra! The case opens with a full-blown, one-sided story, and the other side has not yet been unveiled!

The Humor Amidst The Suspense

There is apt and enough humor amidst all this tension! And none of it feels unnecessary! The humor enhances the tension and builds an entire narrative against the world being set up! The world where a man is allegedly being instigated to accept that he has raped a woman!

Who Is The Woman?

While there is an entire rape charge being framed against the fading superstar, we still do not know anything about the said woman except for two things: she met the superstar on a dating app, and she is being called a stalker by the superstar!

The world Anurag Kashyap has built has captivated me, and I hope, as we move to the other side of the story and flip the coin, it will surprise me in a way that makes me go, Wow! That is what I expect from a Kashyap film! Keeping my fingers crossed.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for a complete review of Bandar!

Must Read: Maa Behen Movie Review: Madhuri Dixit & Triptii Dimri Elevate This Deliciously Messy Dark Dramedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News