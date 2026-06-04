After a long time, Bobby Deol is returning to the big screen with a film featuring him as a solo lead. Yes, we’re talking about the upcoming crime thriller, Bandar. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad in key roles, and is scheduled to hit theaters tomorrow (June 5). It is releasing alongside Varun Dhawan-led Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, but there’s no clash as such, as both movies cater to different audiences. Despite a promising scope, the film is heading for a dismal start at the Indian box office, and there are reasons for it. Let’s discuss it below in a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Reception of the trailer and the niche appeal

A few days ago, the crime thriller’s trailer was unveiled and managed to grab some eyeballs. It got decent to good reach with over 20 million views on YouTube, and the reception has been favorable so far. The promo intrigues the audience, but the content seems to carry a niche appeal. Yes, there’s an audience for such movies, but it’s very limited, especially in the era of OTT.

Bobby Deol’s lack of pull

Lately, Bobby Deol is enjoying the attention, and it’s like the 2.0 phase of his movie career. Yes, he has been a part of a blockbuster, Animal, which earned him a lot of limelight, but when it comes to driving crowds to theaters in a solo lead, Bobby has no pull that could attract footfalls initially. Even Bandar has extremely low buzz, which brings the actor back as a solo lead after a long time.

Downfall of Anurag Kashyap

Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap, who commanded a loyal following in the pre-COVID era. However, the post-pandemic boom of OTT platforms appears to have diluted his niche audience, impacting his theatrical pull. As a result, Bandar has struggled to generate the kind of buzz one would typically expect from a Kashyap directorial.

Bandar is likely to score Bobby Deol’s lowest opening in the last 16 years

Overall, despite an intriguing trailer, Bandar has failed to generate any real momentum. Furthermore, its limited theatrical release and niche appeal make it a completely word-of-mouth-driven affair. As a result, the film is targeting a day 1 collection of 40–90 lakh net at the Indian box office, which could make it one of the lowest Bollywood openers of 2026.

For Bobby Deol, the crime thriller is likely to register the lowest opening since Help, which was released in 2010. Also starring Mugdha Godse, the film opened at 45 lakh at the Indian box office.

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