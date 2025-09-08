Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi failed to build the required buzz around its release, but it has managed itself well so far. After the grand success of Amaran, expectations from Siva’s latest release were sky high. Unfortunately, the dull promotional assets failed to increase the hype, resulting in an underwhelming premiere collection at the North American box office. But afterward, the film displayed good hold. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest Kollywood action thriller is reportedly the actor’s most expensive film, and everyone expected it to register a bumper start. On the contrary, it earned a much lower collection than Amaran in premieres. For those who don’t know, the action thriller earned only $92K through premieres in North America (USA and Canada).

Madharaasi crosses $300K at the North American box office in 2 days!

After such numbers from premieres, Madharaasi maintained stability and earned $100K on day 1, pushing the overall opening to $192K. On day 2, the film displayed a healthy jump and scored over $135K. As per the official update from Prathyangira Cinemas (distributor in North America), the biggie amassed $330K in 2 days.

It can be clearly seen that after a slow start, Madharaasi picked up well at the North American box office and has kept the chances of achieving break-even alive.

Recovers 33% of its break-even value

Reportedly, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer needs to earn $1 million to achieve break-even in North America. Compared with the 2-day collection, the film has already recovered 33% of its break-even value and has a chance of hitting the $1 million. However, the task isn’t easy as the film needs a steady run on weekdays without showing big drops.

Once it gets through the weekdays, a healthy push is expected to come next weekend.

More about the film

Madharaasi is directed by AR Murugadoss, and it also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Vikranth in key roles. It was produced by N. Srilakshmi Prasad’s Sri Lakshmi Movies. The film was released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Hridayapoorvam, Mohanlal Crosses A Historic Milestone Of 550 Crores In A Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News