The past decade has delivered some of the most thrilling Hollywood action movies, featuring explosive sequences, larger-than-life heroes, and jaw-dropping set pieces. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten highest-grossing pure action films released since 2015, along with their global box office totals (according to Box Office Mojo), IMDb ratings, and where you can stream them on major OTT platforms in India and the U.S.

10. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Worldwide Box Office : $682.7 million

: $682.7 million Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Plot: After the CIA chief makes his case to disband the IMF, Ethan Hunt and his team members must race against time to eliminate an international rogue organization called the Syndicate, which is equally skilled and resourceful.

9. Fast X (2023)

Director: Louis Leterrier

Louis Leterrier IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Worldwide Box Office: $704.9 million

$704.9 million Streaming On (India): Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): Starz

Plot: Dom Toretto and his team must face Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), a vengeful enemy from the past, who sets out to destroy Dom’s family and everything he loves.

8. F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Director: Justin Lin

Justin Lin IMDb Rating : 5.2/10

: 5.2/10 Worldwide Box Office : $726.2 million

: $726.2 million Streaming On (India): Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Dom and his crew must reunite for their most dangerous mission yet. To deal with a global threat, he crosses paths with his estranged brother Jakob, a skilled assassin working with cyber-terrorist Cipher.

7. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Director: David Leitch

David Leitch IMDb Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Worldwide Box Office : $760.7 million

: $760.7 million Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Netflix

Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Netflix Streaming On (U.S.): Netflix

Plot: US Diplomatic Security Service Agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and mercenary Shaw (Jason Statham) must set aside their differences to deal with a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist (Idris Elba) to protect the future of humanity.

6. No Time to Die (2021)

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cary Joji Fukunaga IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Worldwide Box Office : $774.2 million

: $774.2 million Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent) Streaming On (U.S.): Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: A now-retired James Bond’s peaceful life is disrupted when the CIA enlists him to find a kidnapped scientist, leading him to a formidable villain with deadly technology.

5. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Worldwide Box Office : $824.2 million

: $824.2 million Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): Paramount+

Plot: Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) must stop former members of the Syndicate from detonating three concurrent nuclear attacks in different parts of the city. To achieve the impossible mission, Ethan Hunt must find the plutonium cores at any cost.

4. Spectre (2015)

Director: Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Worldwide Box Office: $880.7 million

$880.7 million Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent) Streaming On (U.S.): Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: The film follows the daredevil adventures of MI6 agent James Bond (Daniel Craig), who travels to Mexico City after receiving a cryptic message. When he learns about an international criminal organisation called Spectre, he makes it his mission to track Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), the daughter of a former adversary, to seek her help. As he delves deeper into the mission, he comes to know about a disturbing connection with Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), the mastermind behind Spectre.

3. The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Director: F. Gary Gray

F. Gary Gray IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Worldwide Box Office : $1.2 billion

: $1.2 billion Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: Dom (Vin Diesel) is forced to turn against his team by Cipher (Charlize Theron), a mysterious cyberterrorist, and they must race against time to stop her deadly plan.

2. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Worldwide Box Office : $1.49 billion

: $1.49 billion Streaming On (India) : Jio Hotstar

: Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): Paramount+

Plot: In the Top Gun sequel, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the courageous U.S. Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and is set more than thirty years after the events shown in the first film. The underlying plot revolves around how Maverick is assigned the task of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission while dealing with his past demons.

1. Furious 7 (2015)

Director: James Wan

James Wan IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Worldwide Box Office: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): Netflix

Plot: Former special forces soldier Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) seeks revenge against Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team while they race to stop a terrorist from acquiring a powerful hacking program.

