The Conjuring: Last Rites exceeded industry expectations with its stellar opening weekend at the North American box office. The Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-starrer R-rated horror movie surpassed Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to register the 11th biggest opening weekend among R-rated movies. Additionally, it has achieved a few more box office records. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror movie is the fourth installment in the main Conjuring film series and has recorded the biggest debut in the franchise. It is double what the first Conjuring movie earned, which held the record for the biggest debut in the series.

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

According to Box Office Mojo, the R-rated horror movie collected an impressive $83 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It is the biggest opening weekend for any horror movie released this year. Previously, Final Destination: Bloodlines held the record for the biggest debut of the year among horror flicks, but not anymore.

3-day opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $34.6 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $30.3 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $18.1 million

Total – $83.00 million

Record opening weekend in the franchise

The Conjuring 4 recorded the biggest opening weekend in the entire The Conjuring universe, surpassing The Nun’s $53.8 million debut. It is around $20 million more than The Nun collected in its debut weekend.

Check out the biggest opening weekends among The Conjuring movies.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – $83 million The Nun – $53.8 million The Conjuring – $41.8 million The Conjuring 2 – $40.4 million Annabelle – $37.1 million Annabelle: Creation – $35.0 million The Nun II – $32.6 million The Curse of La Llorona – $26.3 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $24.1 million Annabelle Comes Home – $20.3 million

4th biggest opening weekend among horror movies

It has earned the 4th biggest opening weekend of all time among horror movies, only under IT, and two more.

1. IT – $123.4 million

2. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $111 million

3. It: Chapter Two – $91.1 million

4. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $83 million

Other records achieved by The Conjuring 4 at the domestic box office

The horror movie has achieved the 11th biggest opening weekend for R-rated movies ever, beating Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. It has also earned the 4th biggest debut for September releases, beating Shang Chi and the Legend of the Rings. Also, The Conjuring 4 has registered the 2nd biggest opening weekend for horror movies post-COVID. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in theaters on September 5.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Aladdin & La La Land But Struggles To Boost MCU’s Momentum

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News