Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly enjoyed a glorious Sunday despite mixed reviews at the ticket windows. Adhik Ravichandran’s directorial has achieved another massive milestone, as it is now the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. But the best is yet to come! Scroll below for box office collections on day 4.

Crosses 20 crore mark on Sunday!

The signs are positive despite mixed critic reviews. Trisha Krishnan co-starrer is witnessed another upward trend in the graph on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, it added an estimated earnings of 21.10 crores on day 4 (all languages included). There was a 7% growth in box office collections in the last 24 hours.

The opening weekend total of Good Bad Ugly now stands at 85.10 crore* net. Today, it will enjoy the added benefit of Ambedkar Jayanti. From tomorrow, the ultimate exam will begin, and whether Tamil action comedy stands the test of time is to be seen.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 29.25 crores

Day 2: 15 crores

Day 3: 19.75 crores

Day 4: 21.10 crores*

Total: 85.10 crores

It’s Ajith Kumar vs Ajith Kumar!

Ajith Kumar has surpassed the lifetime collections of his last 2025 release, Vidaamuyarchi, by a considerable margin. The action thriller had raked in 81.58 crores. Good Bad Ugly is now the second highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025.

It will now aim for the #1 position, held by Dragon, with box office collections of 102.46 crore* net. GBU needs only 17.36 crores more in its kitty to achieve that milestone, which will be easily achieved.

More about Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar starrer is backed by Mythri Movie Makers in their first Tamil production. It was released on April 10, 2025. The ensemble cast features Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram.

