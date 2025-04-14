Gopichand Malineni is winning praises for his Hindi debut directorial, Jaat. Starring Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, and Randeep Hooda, the action thriller has finally clocked a much-awaited smashing Sunday at the Indian box office. There’s been a massive improvement in collections. Scroll below for day 4 box office updates!

Jaat was released on April 10, 2025. It enjoyed a four-day extended weekend. On Saturday, Sunny Deol’s film got closer to the ten crore mark as it minted 9.95 crores. It finally took a big leap on day 4 with growth of 41%. Jaat earned 14.05 crores on Sunday.

The opening weekend concludes at 40.62 crores, which is a respectable total. It will also enjoy a boost today due to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. However, in order to attain success, it must add maximum moolah possible before the arrival of Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan’s Kesari Chapter 2 on April 18, 2025. The battle will be intense, leading to survival of the fittest!

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 9.62 crores

Day 2: 7 crores (-27%)

(-27%) Day 3: 9.95 crores (+42%)

(+42%) Day 4: 14.05 crores (+41%)

Total: 40.62 crores

Jaat vs highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025

In only four days, Jaat has surpassed as many as six Bollywood releases of 2025 to become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2025. It is now racing against Sikandar (127.87 crores) to steal the #2 spot. The target is pretty far, and its pace during the regular working days will clear whether that will be possible!

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025:

Chhaava – 603.11 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 127.87 crores* Jaat – 40.62 crores The Diplomat – 39.13 crores* Deva – 33.97 crores Emergency – 20.48 crores Fateh – 18.87 crores Crazxy – 14.03 crores Badass Ravi Kumar – 13.78 crores

(Please note that Hindi-dubbed films and re-releases like Sanam Teri Kasam and YJHD have not been considered. This is a pure comparison between Bollywood films released in 2025.)

More about Jaat

Jaat is backed by Mythri Movie Makers in their first Hindi production. It also features Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in pivotal roles.

