Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi released in theatres on October 31, 2025. Despite a favorable response to the trailer, the footfalls have not been upto the mark. Besides, the early reviews were mixed, which has further impacted the buzz. Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial is heading for disappointment. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi added 25 lakhs to the kitty on day 3. It witnessed its biggest day at the box office, with approximately a 31% jump compared to 19 lakhs garnered on Saturday. There’s limited competition at the ticket windows, as the only other opponent is Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Nikka Zaildar 4. But the response is still lukewarm.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 56 lakhs net after 3 days. Shehnaaz Gill starrer failed to enter the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Punjabi cinema. It needed a minimum of 90 lakhs to beat Badnaam and conquer the last spot. Entering the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2025 will be out of reach as it will not be able to beat the lifetime earnings of Mr & Mrs 420 Again (3.77 crores).

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 12 lakhs

Day 2: 19 lakhs

Day 3: 25 lakhs

Total: 56 lakhs

What is the Ikk Kudi budget?

Ikk Kudi is reportedly mounted at a budget of 5 crores. In the opening weekend, it could only revive 11% of the estimated investments. The figures will only fall during the working days, making the situation only tougher for this Punjabi romantic comedy drama. All eyes are on the Monday test, which is a do-or-die.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 56 lakhs

India gross: 66.08 lakhs

Budget recovery: 11%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: King Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan To Make History By Achieving This Opening Day Milestone For 3rd Time In Hindi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News