Ammy Virk has been a part of successful films like Saunkan Saunkanay 2 and Sarbala Ji in 2025. He’s been a part of the top two highest-grossing Punjabi films this year. His romantic-comedy, Nikka Zaildar 4, has also entered the top 5. Scroll below for the day 22 box office collection!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Collection Day 22

The early reviews were mixed but despite that Sonam Bajwa co-starrer managed to run in theatres for three weeks. Unfortunately, despite the festive holidays, there was a limited boost, as it stayed way below the 10 lakh mark. According to Sacnilk, Nikka Zaildar 4 added 1 lakh to the kitty on day 22.

There was a further dip despite the partial Bhai Dooj holiday, compared to 2 lakhs earned on the previous day. The overall box office collection in India surges to 5.07 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 5.98 crores.

Will miss the hit verdict!

Nikka Zaildar 4 was made on a reported budget of 4 crores. It has gained the success tag with a return on investment of 1.07 crores, which is about 26.75% in profits. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit tag once it earns double its investments. Simerjit Singh’s directorial will not be able to touch the 10 crore mark in its lifetime, which means it will miss the milestone!

Beats Dakuaan Da Munda 3!

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s film will conclude its domestic lifetime as the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It has crossed Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (4.66 crores) by a considerable margin, but will miss out on beating Guru Nanak Jahaz (5.95 crores).

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net earnings):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary Day 22

India Net Collection: 5.07 crores

India Gross Collection: 5.98 crores

Budget: 4 crores

ROI: 26.75%

Verdict: Success

