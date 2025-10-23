Harshavardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has hit it out of the park, with the film recovering its entire reported budget in three days itself. The film has officially entered the profit-making zone after claiming a successful verdict for itself in 72 hours at the box office. The film is mounted on a budget of reportedly 25 crore and it has crossed this mark.

The romantic drama is very close to surpassing the lifetime collection of the highest-grossing film of Harshavardhan Rane’s career. Sanam Teri Kasam, in its initial run, earned only 9 crore at the box office, while it earned 26.85 crore with its re-release in 2025. In total the film stands at a total collection of 35.85 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

As per the early estimates, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, on the third day, Thursday, October 23, managed to earn in the range of 7 – 8 crore. The film in total stands at a net India collection of 29 – 30 crore. It now needs only 5 – 6 crore to become the highest-grossing film of Harshavardhan Rane’s career.

6th Highest Grossing Romantic Film Of 2025

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is the sixth-highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 at the box office, surpassing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2.

Check out the lifetime earnings of the top 10 romantic films of 2025 (India Net Collection).

Saiyaara: 337.69 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 66.18 crore* Param Sundari: 54.84 crore Metro In Dino: 56.3 crore Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 29 – 30 crore* (in 3 days) Dhadak 2: 24.24 crore Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crore Loveyapa: 7.69 crore Azaad: 7.61 crore

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

