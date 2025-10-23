Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a force to be reckoned with at the box office. It scored the biggest opening ever for the lead actor. In only 48 hours, Milap Zaveri’s directorial has surpassed the opening weekend collections of as many as 5 romantic releases of 2025. Scroll below for the day 2 update!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 2

The official figures are out! Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned 8.88 crores on day 2. It was a regular working day, but the romantic drama maintained an excellent hold with only a 12% drop in earnings. There’s also strong competition from Thamma, but that’s barely impacting its run.

The net box office collection in India reaches 18.98 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 22.39 crores. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer is mounted on a budget of only 25 crores. It has already recovered 75% of the estimated cost. Today, Milap Zaveri’s film will officially gain the success tag.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 10.10 crores

Day 2: 8.88 crores

Total: 18.98 crores

Beats the opening weekend of 5 Bollywood romantic outings of 2025

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will enjoy a partial holiday due to Bhai Dooj today and conclude the first three days of its box office run on a successful note. But before that, in only 48 hours, it has surpassed the opening weekend collections of as many as 5 romantic films of 2025 in Bollywood.

Harshvardhan Rane’s film has surpassed Azaad, Loveyapa, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Dhadak 2, and Metro In Dino. With 10 crores more in the kitty today, it could also leave behind Param Sundari.

Check out the box office collection of all romantic Bollywood releases of 2025 (India net):

Saiyaara: 84.50 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 32.12 crores Param Sundari: 28.48 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 18.98 crores (2 days) Metro In Dino: 18.65 crores Dhadak 2: 11.97 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 5.28 crores Loveyapa: 4.75 crores Azaad: 4.75 crores

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 18.98 crores

India gross: 22.39 crores

