The mythological action film Kantara Chapter 1 is roaring loud at the box office. Despite the strong competition from Thamma on Laxmi Pooja, it not only maintained a good hold but also showcased growth! Rishab Shetty’s directorial is now inching closer to entering the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 20 update!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 20

According to estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 4 crores on day 20. The Laxmi Pooja was expected to boost earnings, but there was a huge threat from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma. Despite the clash, it showcased 14% growth compared to 3.50 crores earned on the previous day.

The overall box office collection surges to 185.12 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 218.44 crores. Rishab Shetty’s directorial is created on a budget of 60 crores in the Hindi version. In 20 days, the producers have raked in massive profits of 208%.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 54.57 crores

Weekend 3: 12.95 crores

Day 19: 3.50 crores

Day 20: 4 crores

Total: 185.12 crores

Close to entering the top 5 Hindi grossers of 2025

The festive holidays will help Kantara Chapter 1 keep adding footfalls in respectable numbers. It is currently the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Hombale Films’ production only needs 13.29 crores more in the kitty to officially enter the top 5 by surpassing Housefull 5 (198.41 crores). Exciting times ahead!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary (20 days)

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 185.12 crores

ROI: 208%

Gross collection: 218.44 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

