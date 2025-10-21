Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thamma has made a ravishing debut. It would be safe to call it a Diwali bonanza, as it has surpassed expectations, entering the top 5 opening of 2025 in Bollywood. That’s not it; it has also created history for the lead actor! Scroll below for the day 1 early trends.

Thamma Box Office Day 1 Early Trends

Maddock Films has nailed it with their release strategy. Apart from Kantara Chapter 1 in the Hindi belt, there’s barely any competition. The festive holidays will further help boost footfalls. The word-of-mouth is positive, so there’s huge potential at the box office!

According to early trends, Thamma earned 23-25 crores on day 1. It surpassed expectations, thanks to the surging footfalls during the evening and night shows. The romantic horror comedy has broken a streak of records, including beating Saiyaara and scoring the 5th highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood.

Creates history for Ayushmann Khurrana!

Joining hands with Maddock Films turned out to be a beneficial affair for Ayushmann Khurrana, who has created history in his career. Thamma is now his all-time highest opener and his only outing to have crossed 20 crores on day 1.

The romantic horror-comedy has surpassed his previous highest opener, Dream Girl 2 (10.69 crores), with over 2X earnings. It would be interesting to see if Aditya Sarpotdar’s film continues its record-breaking spree during its opening weekend.

Check out the top 10 highest openers of Ayushmann Khurrana at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Thamma: 23-25 crores (estimates) Dream Girl 2: 10.67 crores Bala: 10.15 crores Dream Girl: 10.05 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 9.55 crores Badhaai Ho: 7.35 crores Article 15: 5.02 crores Doctor G: 3.87 crores Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: 3.75 crores Nautanki Saala: 3.25 crores

