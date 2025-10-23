Maddock Films’ is heading towards another box office victory with Thamma. The romantic horror-comedy has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time. It is now also heading towards entering the top 10 weekend grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 2 collection!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2

Advertisement

According to the official figures, Thamma earned 19.23 crores on day 2. It was a regular working day, and a routine dip was expected. However, Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial maintained a very good momentum with only a 23% drop compared to 25.11 crores garnered on the opening day.

The net box office collection reaches 44.34 crores after two days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 52.32 crores. Today marks a partial holiday due to Bhai Dooj, which means another opportunity to witness a boost in footfalls. The word-of-mouth is favorable, so Maddock Films’ creation will make the most of it!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (net collection):

Day 1: 25.10 crores

Day 2: 19.23 crores

Total: 44.34 crores

Is now Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8th highest-grossing film!

Thamma began its box office run on a historic note for Ayushmann Khurrana, who registered his biggest opening day of all time. Now, in only 48 hours, it has surpassed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Vicky Donor to become his 8th highest-grossing film of all time.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (net collection):

Dream Girl – 139.7 crores Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crores Bala – 116.38 crores Dream Girl 2 – 105 crores AndhaDhun – 72.5 crores Article 15 – 63.05 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crores Thamma – 44.34 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crores Vicky Donor – 40.01 crores

Confirmed to enter the top 10 weekend grossers of 2025

Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer only needs 9.16 crores more in the kitty to enter the top 10 weekend grossers of 2025 in Bollywood. It is likely to beat Jolly LLB 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par to take over the 9th spot.

Check out the top 10 opening weekend collections in Bollywood in 2025 (net earnings):

War 2: 179.25 crores (4-day) Chhaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Saiyaara: 84.5 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 75 crores (4-day) Raid 2: 73.83 crores (4-day) Sky Force: 73.2 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.3 crores Jolly LLB 3: 53.5 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 44.34 crores

India gross: 52.32 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Box Office Day 20: Hits 100 Crores, #2 Romantic Film Of 2025 To Clock The Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News