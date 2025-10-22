Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has achieved a major milestone! The romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan has clocked a century at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the detailed day 20 report!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Domestic Box Office Collection

Dharma Productions’ film is now facing a four-way clash. It is competing against Kantara Chapter 1, Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Jolly LLB 3. The official figures are out, and it has added 55 lakhs to the kitty on day 20.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 65.53 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 77.32 crores.

Beats Param Sundari at the overseas box office!

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic-comedy Param Sundari grossed 25 crore gross at the overseas box office. In only 19 days, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has surpassed that mark, with its international total of 25.31 crore gross. It is performing much better than Bollywood biggies like Sky Force, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Baaghi 4, among others.

Clocks 100 crore milestone worldwide!

Drumrolls, please, because Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has minted 102.64 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It is only the second romantic film of 2025 to clock a century. That’s not it; Janhvi Kapoor has also scored her second 100 crore gross globally after Dhadak (112.98 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 102.64 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crores Param Sundari: 89.72 crores Metro In Dino: 69.73

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 20

India net – 65.53 crores

India gross – 77.32 crores

Overseas gross – 25.31 crores

Worldwide gross – 102.64 crores

