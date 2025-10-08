Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s new romantic comedy Param Sundari has been making waves since its theatrical release in August 2025. The movie made headlines by introducing the fresh on-screen pairing of Malhotra and Kapoor. Following its theatrical run, rumours about its potential OTT release with a surprising condition sparked speculation. So, what’s the reality?

Param Sundari’s Rumored OTT Release Date With A Twist

According to 123telugu.com, Param Sundari is reported to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 10, 2025. However, the movie will first be available in rental mode. Then, from October 25, 2025, subscribers may receive free streaming access. No confirmation, however, has been received from the makers yet. So while one can now plan their OTT watchlist, the probable release strategy should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Param Sundari: Plot & Cast

The story follows Param, a wealthy and carefree young man played by Sidharth Malhotra, who enjoys using his father’s money for various investments. His life takes a turn when he tries out a matchmaking app promising the perfect partner. He comes across Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor’s character, who has a different life running a homestay in Kerala. The movie is about how the two characters navigate comedic, romantic, and challenging experiences together.

Besides Malhotra and Kapoor, the film features a strong supporting cast comprising Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, Tanvi Ram, and Inayat Verma. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, the film’s music, composed by Sachin–Jigar, adds an extra zing to the romantic comedy.

In short, yes, Param Sundari will arrive on OTT soon, but no official word on rental and free access has been given so far. Fans can wait for the official announcement to finalize their streaming plans!

Check out the trailer of Param Sundari below:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 6 – October 12): Kurukshetra, Search: The Naina Murder Case, Rambo & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News