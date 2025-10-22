Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which was termed as a B-movie by many, has surprised every single box office enthusiast. While it wasn’t initially part of any discussion, it slowly gained momentum among its target audience, and with the Diwali factor coming into play, the film has exceeded expectations and recorded a fantastic collection on its first day. In fact, it is already on track to become a big success. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 report!

The Bollywood romantic drama marks the directorial return of Milap Zaveri after the debacle of John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. Released alongside Thamma yesterday, the film opened with mixed reviews, but among the target audience, it is enjoying good initial momentum. The popular music and other promotional assets have managed to attract impressive footfalls on the first day.

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Expected to open in the range of 6-8 crores, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has shattered all expectations and hit the double-digits. Backed by impressive occupancy throughout the day, it raked in a solid 10.10 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 11.91 crores.

The super success of Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) built the goodwill for Harshvardhan Rane, which has clearly impacted the film positively. Just like Saiyaara, it attracted the crowd in B and C centres, which helped in sustaining the clash with Thamma.

Records Harshvardhan Rane’s biggest opening

With 10.10 crores, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has registered the biggest opening for Harshvardhan Rane. It surpassed Savi (2.05 crores) with 392.68% higher earnings. Compared to Sanam Teri Kasam’s day 1 of 4.5 crores, it made 124.44% higher earnings.

All set to become a huge success

Reportedly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 10.10 crores, thus recovering 40.4% of the total cost. In the first few days, the film is expected to recover the entire budget and enter the profit zone. In the long run, it is expected to make hefty returns.

