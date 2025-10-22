Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, continues to enjoy a good run. Yes, due to the release of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, its show count has been significantly reduced in the Hindi market, which has impacted the run. Still, it managed a healthy number on the board, and in the meantime, it has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s all-time blockbuster, Pathaan. With this, it has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

During the third weekend, the Kannada magnum opus fetched good numbers, adding 38.25 crores to the kitty. On the third Monday, day 19, it benefited from the Diwali crowd and added another 11.65 crores to the tally. On day 20, it displayed an upward trend and scored an estimated 11.95 crores. While the jump is limited, it is still good considering that both Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat took away a substantial share of screens in the Hindi belt.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has amassed an estimated 547.1 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 645.57 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Day 16 – 8.5 crores

Day 17 – 12.75 crores

Day 18 – 17 crores

Day 19 – 11.65 crores

Day 20 – 11.95 crores

Total – 547.1 crores

Kantara: Chapter 1 topples Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

With 547.1 crores in the kitty, Kantara: Chapter 1 has surpassed Pathaan, which amassed 543.22 crores. With this, it has become the 10th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, pushing Pathaan out of the list. Today, on day 21, it is all set to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (554 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 615.39 crores Animal – 554 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 547.1 crores

