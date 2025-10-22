The Conjuring: Last Rites has become the most trending horror movie of the year. It has surpassed several other popular films in this genre to be among the all-time top 10 horrors. The film is now inches away from outgrossing a modern horror classic that has also won an Oscar award. This shows how popular the Conjuring franchise is among North American viewers. Scroll below for the numbers.

Advertisement

This is the fourth and reportedly the last installment in the main Conjuring franchise, which is led by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. These movies are based on real-life cases investigated by paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren. The journey began with 2013’s The Conjuring, which was a critical and commercial success. That success created an entire universe and a strong fanbase.

The Conjuring 4’s box office collection after 46 days in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Conjuring: Last Rites is running in 1981 screens in North America and experienced one of the biggest drops this Monday, on its day 46. As per the data, it collected $143K on day 46, witnessing a drop of 69.1% from last Monday. Since Halloween is just around the corner, it might even get some boost at the cinemas. Nonetheless, the film’s domestic total has hit the $175.6 million cume after 46 days.

Less than $2 million away from surpassing Get Out

Jordan Peele’s Get Out was released in 2017 and is considered one of the greatest horror movies of the 21st Century. It collected $176.19 million in its domestic run, including the re-releases. It is considered a modern horror classic and has won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Get Out. Now, according to The Numbers‘ data, Get Out is the all-time 6th highest-grossing horror film at the domestic box office. Once The Conjuring 4 beats Jordan Peele‘s film, it will achieve the 6th rank, moving closer to the top 5 spot. Its next target is A Quiet Place, which has earned $188 million domestically.

More about The Conjuring 4

The Conjuring 4 was directed by Michael Chaves and is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting case. In addition to Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the movie also features Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy in key roles. With over $482.2 million worldwide collection, it is the highest-grossing film in the series.

Box office summary

North America – $175.6 million

International – $306.6 million

Worldwide – $482.2 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tron: Ares Worldwide Box Office: Needs A $300M Surge To Surpass Predecessor — Can It Catch Up?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News