Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma began its box office journey on a fantastic note. Due to the festive holidays, it will enjoy good footfalls in the coming days. But today is a regular working day, so its hold will be crucial. Aditya Sarpotdar’s film has registered good occupancy during the morning shows on day 2. Scroll below for the detailed analysis!

Thamma Box Office Morning Occupancy Day 2

As per Sacnilk, Thamma has registered a morning occupancy of 10.21% on day 2. Despite a regular working day, the romantic-horror comedy has left behind Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan’s Sikandar (8.38%) and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (7.13%). It will continue to be the #1 choice of audience today, despite competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1, and others.

Thamma vs the top romantic films of 2025

Thamma also surpassed rivals like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to score the fourth-highest morning occupancy of 2025 for a romantic film on day 2. It is also to be noted that Saiyaara, Metro In Dino, and other films enjoyed the weekend boost, but the situation is different for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film. Despite a regular working day, Maddock Films‘ production has welcomed good footfall during the morning shows.

Check out the top 5 morning occupancies of Bollywood romantic films in 2025:

Saiyaara: 28.14% Bhool Chuk Maaf: 10.46% Metro In Dino: 11.65% Thamma: 10.21% Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 9.06%

Will Thamma manage to score 15 crore+?

The expectations have surged, given that the romantic horror comedy surpassed predictions on its opening day. There’s limited competition, and the word-of-mouth is favorable. Ideally, the footfalls should improve during the evening and night shows today, given tomorrow is again a partial holiday due to Bhai Dooj. With that, Thamma would face a regular dip, maintaining a good hold on day 2.

