Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat seems to be the next underdog of Bollywood. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer surpassed all expectations and clocked a double-digit opening. It has now left behind Thamma with a higher morning occupancy on day 2. Scroll below for the detailed box office report!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy

Advertisement

As per Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has registered occupancy of 11.80% during the morning shows on day 2. Despite a regular working Wednesday, it has maintained a good momentum compared to admissions of 19.76% on the opening day.

Milap Zaveri’s directorial is enjoying a tremendous word-of-mouth. The footfalls will only get bigger and better during the afternoon and evening shows today, setting the stage for another bumper day at the box office.

Beats Thamma!

All expectations were set on Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma on Diwali 2025. Surprisingly, Harshvardhan Rane’s film surpassed Maddock Films‘ romantic horror-comedy on day 2, which registered a morning occupancy of 10.21%. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Records the 8th highest morning occupancy of 2025 in Bollywood!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is truly on a spree of success. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer has surpassed Akshay Kumar‘s Kesari Chapter 2 to record the 8th highest morning occupancy of 2025 in Bollywood.

It is to be noted that Metro In Dino and other rivals enjoyed the weekend boost on day 2, which led to surging footfalls. But Milap Zaveri’s film is giving a tough fight on a regular working day, which is commendable.

Check out the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 in Bollywood on day 2:

Saiyaara: 28.14% Chhaava: 33% Sky Force: 23.52% War 2: 16% Housefull 5: 15.40% Jolly LLB 3: 13.65% Sitaare Zameen Par: 13% Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 11.80% Kesari Chapter 2: 11.68% Metro In Dino: 11.65%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thamma Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Beats Every Romantic Film Of 2025 Except 3 But Can It Score 15 Crore+ Wednesday?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News