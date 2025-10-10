In the post-COVID era, Maddock Films has been enjoying all the limelight due to its track record and big money spinners at the Indian box office. It has emerged as the biggest production house of Bollywood, all thanks to all-time blockbusters like Stree 2 and Chhaava. Even its mid-budget films have performed well, making it a big force in the Hindi film industry. Now, it is chasing a major milestone of 2000 crores, and all eyes are set on how Thamma performs in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Post-COVID box office run of Maddock Films

Starting with Bhediya, Maddock has produced 10 theatrical releases so far in the post-pandemic era. There have been a couple of failures, but the majority of those releases emerged victorious during the theatrical run. Speaking about the collection, Bhediya earned 65.84 crores. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke did a business of 88 crores. Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video earned only 65 lakh.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya scored 87 crores. Munjya surprised everyone by earning 108 crores. Stree 2 was a monster success with a collection of 627.5 crores at the Indian box office. Sky Force earned 134.93 crores. Chhaava became an epic success with a collection of 615.39 crores. Bhool Chuk Maaf and Param Sundari earned 74.81 crores and 54.85 crores, respectively.

Cruising towards a 2000 crore milestone

Overall, Maddock Films achieved a net collection of a staggering 1836.04 crores at the Indian box office with its post-COVID theatrical releases. As we can see, it needs only 163.96 crores to touch a major milestone of 2000 crores post-COVID. With Thamma, the production house might achieve the feat.

Indian box office performance of Maddock Films’ releases post-COVID (net collection):

Bhediya – 65.84 crores Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crores Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video – 65 lakh Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crores Munjya – 108 crores Stree 2 – 627.50 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Chhaava – 615.39 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.81 crores Param Sundari – 54.85 crores

Total – 1836.04 crores

Thamma might help Maddock reach a major post-COVID milestone

Since Thamma is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, there’s genuine buzz on the ground level. Also, it’s a Diwali release, which boosts its box office prospects. With decent to good word-of-mouth, the film won’t have any issues in earning 163.96 crores at the Indian box office. So, Maddock has a strong chance of hitting the 2000 crore milestone with its next release.

