Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 refuses to slow down at the Hindi box office. The epic period mythological action drama has clocked the 6th highest opening week in Indian cinema. It has also surpassed the lifetime of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and is on the way to achieving another massive feat. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 8

According to the official figures, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 7 crores on day 8. It witnessed a slight dip of 15% compared to 8.20 crores garnered the previous day. The net box office collection in India lands at 110.10 crores.

Hombale Films’ production enjoyed an 8-day extended opening week as it was released on Thursday, October 2. It made the most of the extra 24 hours, surpassing Sky Force to record the 6th highest-opening week in Hindi cinema.

Check out the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Hindi cinema:

Chaava: 225.28 crores War 2: 209.1 crores (8 days) Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 110.10 crores (8 days) Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days) Sitaare Zameen Par: 88.46 crores Jolly LLB 3: 74 crores

Beats Pushpa (Hindi)

Back in 2021, Pushpa: The Rise emerged as a hit at the Hindi box office with a lifetime collection of 106 crores. Kantara Chapter 1 has now surpassed that mark by a considerable margin in only 8 days! Amazing, isn’t it?

Set to achieve another major feat

Rishab Shetty starrer is now all set to enter the top 10 highest-grossing South films at the Hindi box office. The first target is to surpass Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crores) and secure a spot on the list. The epic period mythological action is only 9.90 crores away from achieving the feat, which will be easily crossed by tomorrow.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South films of all time here.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary Day 8

Net collection: 110.10 crores

Gross collection: 129.91 crores

