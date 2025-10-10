Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has concluded its extended opening week on a good note. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra starrer has surpassed Param Sundari to score the #3 highest romantic debut week of 2025. Scroll below for the day 8 box office report!

How much did Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earn in week 1?

According to the official figures, the romantic-comedy garnered 2.43 crores more on day 8. It was a regular working Thursday, and despite the mid-week blues, Dharma Productions’ film held its fort very well. Not to forget, there’s massive competition from Jolly LLB 3 and Kantara Chapter 1.

The net box office collection in India reaches 44 crores, which is approximately 51.92 crores in gross earnings. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film is currently the 4th highest romantic grosser of 2025 in Bollywood. It is now chasing the domestic lifetime of Param Sundari (54.85 crores) to officially enter the top 3.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 10.11 crores

Day 2: 6.01 crores

Day 3: 7.8 crores

Day 4: 8.2 crores

Day 5: 3.25 crores

Day 6: 3.6 crores

Day 7: 2.60 crores

Day 8: 2.43 crores

Total: 44 crores

Records the 3rd-highest opening week for a romantic Bollywood film in 2025

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari enjoyed an 8-day extended opening weekend, as it was released on Dussehra, October 2. It surpassed Param Sundari to clock the 3rd highest opening week for a Bollywood romantic film in 2025.

Check out the opening week collection of the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 45.41 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 44 crores Param Sundari: 41.67 crores Metro In Dino: 29.57 crores

Box Office Summary Day 8

India net: 44 crores

India gross: 51.92 crores

