Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has almost concluded its opening week in theatres. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial has recorded the third-highest debut week for a romantic film in 2025 and is fighting for the #2 spot. Scroll below for the day 7 box office report!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 7

As per the official figures, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra co-starrer added 2.60 crores to the kitty on day 7. It is facing a head-on battle with Kantara Chapter 1 and giving a tough fight. In terms of Bollywood releases, the romantic comedy has dominated Jolly LLB 3.

The net box office collection in India reaches 41.57 crores after 7 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 49.05 crores. There’s no new release until the arrival of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma on Diwali 2025. This gives ample opportunity to Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan’s film; hopefully, it will make the most of it!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 10.11 crores

Day 2: 6.01 crores

Day 3: 7.8 crores

Day 4: 8.2 crores

Day 5: 3.25 crores

Day 6: 3.6 crores

Day 7: 2.60 crores

Total: 41.57 crores

Clocks the #3 highest opening week for a romantic film in 2025

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has surpassed Metro In Dino and Param Sundari to score the 3rd highest debut week for a romantic film in 2025. However, it is yet to complete its 8-day extended debut week. Dharma Productions’ film needs 3.84 crore more in the kitty to beat Bhool Chuk Maaf and take over the #2 spot.

Check out the opening week collection of the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 45.41 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 41.57 crores Param Sundari: 41.67 crores Metro In Dino: 29.57 crores

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Summary Day 7

India net: 41.57 crores

India gross: 49.05 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 7: Enters 100 Crore Club, Beats Sky Force To Clock 6th Highest Opening Week Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News