The success verdict has slipped out of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s hands. Maddock Films’ Param Sundari turned out to be another underwhelming outing in the romance genre. It is inches away from surpassing Metro In Dino but that looks difficult now! Scroll below for a detailed box office report!
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 18
According to estimates, Param Sundari raked in only 20 lakhs on the third Monday. It could not even match the 30 lakhs garnered on last Friday. There isn’t even much competition at the ticket windows as Baaghi 4 is also dwindling amid mixed reviews. Despite that, Tushar Jalota’s directorial is failing to drive footfalls.
The net earnings at the Indian box office conclude at 53.99 crores after 18 days. Param Sundari is mounted on an estimated budget of 60 crores. Maddock Films has recovered 90% of the reported cost. However, the daily earnings have fallen to the vicinity of 20 lakhs, which means the arrival of Jolly LLB 3 on September 19, 2025 may lead to its washout.
Trending
The success verdict now looks out of reach for Param Sundari. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 63.70 crores.
Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1: 41.67 crores
- Week 2: 10.65 crores
- Weekend 3: 1.47 crores
- Day 18: 20 lakhs
Total: 53.99 crores
Still chasing Metro In Dino
Param Sundari is currently the 4th romantic grosser of Bollywood in 2025. It needs only 2.31 crores to surpass Metro In Dino and steal the #3 spot. Given the current pace and the upcoming Jolly LLB 3 storm, that looks out of reach. It is unfortunate that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will miss the milestone by such a small margin.
Check out the top 5 highest-grossing romantic films of 2025 in Bollywood:
- Saiyaara: 336.83 crores
- Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores
- Metro In Dino: 56.30 crores
- Param Sundari: 53.99 crores
- Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 35.55 crores
Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 18
- India net: 53.99 crores
- India gross: 63.70 crores
- Budget: 60 crores
- Budget Recovery: 90%
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite 54% Drop, Becomes 9th Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News