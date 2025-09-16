The success verdict has slipped out of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s hands. Maddock Films’ Param Sundari turned out to be another underwhelming outing in the romance genre. It is inches away from surpassing Metro In Dino but that looks difficult now! Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 18

According to estimates, Param Sundari raked in only 20 lakhs on the third Monday. It could not even match the 30 lakhs garnered on last Friday. There isn’t even much competition at the ticket windows as Baaghi 4 is also dwindling amid mixed reviews. Despite that, Tushar Jalota’s directorial is failing to drive footfalls.

The net earnings at the Indian box office conclude at 53.99 crores after 18 days. Param Sundari is mounted on an estimated budget of 60 crores. Maddock Films has recovered 90% of the reported cost. However, the daily earnings have fallen to the vicinity of 20 lakhs, which means the arrival of Jolly LLB 3 on September 19, 2025 may lead to its washout.

The success verdict now looks out of reach for Param Sundari. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 63.70 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 41.67 crores

Week 2: 10.65 crores

Weekend 3: 1.47 crores

Day 18: 20 lakhs

Total: 53.99 crores

Still chasing Metro In Dino

Param Sundari is currently the 4th romantic grosser of Bollywood in 2025. It needs only 2.31 crores to surpass Metro In Dino and steal the #3 spot. Given the current pace and the upcoming Jolly LLB 3 storm, that looks out of reach. It is unfortunate that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will miss the milestone by such a small margin.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing romantic films of 2025 in Bollywood:

Saiyaara: 336.83 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Metro In Dino : 56.30 crores Param Sundari: 53.99 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 35.55 crores

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 18

India net: 53.99 crores

India gross: 63.70 crores

Budget: 60 crores

Budget Recovery: 90%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite 54% Drop, Becomes 9th Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News