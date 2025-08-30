Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor led Param Sundari opened to mixed reviews at the Indian box office. The pre-release buzz was favorable, but it could not enter the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025. But there’s good news as Maddock Films has registered its 4th biggest opening for a romantic film. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 update!

Param Sundari Box Office Day 1 Collection

According to the official figures, Param Sundari earned 7.37 crores on its opening day. Unlike Sky Force and many other 2025 releases, the makers did not opt for discounts. Considering competition from War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Saiyaara, the romantic comedy has made a good start at the Indian box office.

Param Sundari vs Maddock Films’ romantic outings

In recent times, Maddock Films has produced many films in the romantic genre. One of their recent successes was Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which minted 7.02 crores on day 1. Param Sundari has surpassed that mark by an inch. It has also left behind Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (5.49 crores).

Scores the 4th biggest romantic opening for Maddock Films

The streak of success continues! Param Sundari has also crossed Bhool Chuk Maaf, which clocked 7.20 crores on its day 1. For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi’s film was released earlier this year on May 23, 2025, which is around 98 days ago.

Param Sundari is now Maddock Films’ 4th highest opening in the romantic genre.

Take a look at the opening day collection of the top 5 romantic films produced by Maddock Films:

Cocktail (2012): 10.75 crores Love Aaj Kal (2009): 8.02 crores Luka Chuppi (2019): 8.01 crores Param Sundari (2025): 7.37 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf (2025): 7.20 crores

More about Param Sundari

The romantic comedy is directed by Tushar Jalota. The ensemble cast also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

It was released in theatres worldwide on August 29, 2025.

