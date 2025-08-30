Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is creating a lot of noise. It is enjoying a lot of eyeballs and giving tough competition to Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. There’s been a good growth in box office collection on day 2. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra earned 3.75 crores on day 2. It witnessed a 39% growth compared to 2.70 crores minted on the opening day. There’s been a strong competition from Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, but Dominic Arjun’s directorial seems unfazed so far!

The overall earnings conclude at 6.45 crore net after two days. This includes 6.10 crore collection from the Malayalam belt, while the remaining comes from the Telugu run. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 7.61 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra in all languages:

Day 1: 2.70 crores

Day 2: 3.75 crores

Total: 6.45 crores

What is the Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra budget?

As per multiple reports, Dulquer Salmaan‘s Wayfarer Films has mounted the film on an estimated budget of 30 crores. Within 48 hours, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer has recovered 21.5% of the total cost. There are Onam festivities ongoing in Kerala, which will help drive more footfalls at the ticket windows. At this pace, Lokah Chapter 1 would soon gain the hit verdict.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office

In two days, the Malayalam superhero film has garnered 3.50 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the gross earnings in India, the worldwide total surges to 11.11 crore gross.

Chandra is now chasing the worldwide earnings of Sumathi Valavu (22.56 crores) to emerge as the 10th highest-grossing Mollywood film at the worldwide box office.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary Day 2

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 6.45 crores

Budget recovery: 21.5%

India gross: 7.61 crores

Overseas gross: 3.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 11.11 crores

