Rajinikanth’s Coolie has finally made a much-awaited entry to the 500 crore club. Released amid sky-high expectations, the film started its journey on a rocking note, only to witness a downfall in the following days. Still, by showing jumps over the weekends and minting some moolah over weekdays, it has comfortably touched the mega milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 16!

Coolie enters the coveted 500 crore club at the worldwide box office

The Kollywood action thriller entered its third week with a steady trend. Due to the release of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, the film was impacted in the Hindi market, but in other languages, it was stable in India. After scoring 2.4 crores on day 15, the biggie earned an estimated 2.24 crores on day 16, displaying a drop of just 6.66%.

Overall, Coolie has earned 273.74 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 323.01 crores. Overseas, it has scored 177 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 16-day worldwide box office collection stands at 500.01 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 273.74 crores

India gross – 323.01 crores

Overseas gross – 177 crores

Worldwide gross – 500.01 crores

Becomes the 4th Kollywood film to enter the 500 crore club

With such big numbers, Coolie has emerged as the 4th Kollywood film to enter the 500 crore club globally, joining the league of 2.0, Jailer, and Leo. Currently, it’s the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film and hitting the 500 crore milestone is probably the last major feat of the Rajinikanth starrer.

Take a look at the top 5 Kollywood grossers at the worldwide box office:

2.0 – 692 crores Leo – 607.56 crores Jailer – 607.28 crores Coolie – 500.01 crores (16 days) Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crores

Since the collections of Rajini’s film have gone down, it is heading towards a lifetime of below 520 crore gross, which is an underwhelming sum considering the high expectations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

