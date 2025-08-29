Shaneel Gautham has delivered the most profitable Indian film of 2025. With staggering returns of a whopping 1800%, it has also beaten the returns of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara at the box office. Unfortunately, the Kannada blockbuster will miss one major milestone – entry into the top 3 Sandalwood grossers worldwide. Scroll below for the day 35 updates!

Su From So Box Office Collection Day 35

JP Thuminad’s directorial has witnessed a fantastic box office run. Although its journey has concluded in the Malayalam and Telugu languages, the horror-comedy drama is still going strong in the Kannada belt. As per Sacnilk, Su From So earned 37 lakhs on day 35.

The overall net box office collection now surges to 88.39 crores, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 104.30 crores. Su From So is so close to the 100 crore club, but the OTT release will restrict that from happening.

Beats Kantara in profits!

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was made on a budget of 16 crores and earned 309.64 crores in its lifetime. It raked in humongous profits of 1835.25% at the Indian box office.

Su From So, which is mounted at an estimated cost of 4.5 crores, has now surpassed Kantara with its massive returns of 1864% in 35 days.

Su From So Worldwide Earnings

Shaneel Gautham’s directorial earned a decent 14.50 crore gross from the overseas box office. That takes its worldwide earnings to a whopping 118.80 crore gross.

Su From So is one of the highest Kannada grossers at the worldwide box office. Unfortunately, JP Thuminad‘s co-starrer will not be able to enter the top 3 as KGF Chapter 1 leads with a margin of 119.20 crores.

Take a look at the all-time highest-grossing Kannada films worldwide:

KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores Kantara: 411.08 crores KGF Chapter 1: 238 crores Su From So: 118.80 crores Vikrant Rona: 100.35 crores

Su From So Box Office Summary (35 days)

Budget: 4.50 crores

India net: 88.39 crores

India gross: 104.30 crores

Overseas gross: 14.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 118.80 crores

ROI: 1864%

Verdict: Super hit!

