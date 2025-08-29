Rajinikanth starrer Coolie opened to mixed reviews at the ticket windows. But that hasn’t stopped it from becoming the fourth highest Tamil grosser of all time at the worldwide box office. Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s film is now only 3.38 crores away from achieving another massive milestone! Scroll below for a detailed day 15 update!

How much has Coolie earned in India in 15 days?

Sun Pictures‘ production has officially completed its second week at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Coolie earned 2.40 crores on day 15 in all languages. It witnessed a massive dip of 50% compared to 4.85 crores earned on the second Wednesday.

Compared to the opening week of 229.65 crore net, Coolie accumulated only 41.85 crores in its second week, witnessing a decline of almost 81.77%. The overall net collection in India concludes at 271.50 crores in 15 days, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 320.37 crores.

Coolie Overseas Run

At the overseas box office, it’s been a slow but steady run for the Rajinikanth starrer. All is well as long as the Tamil action thriller continues to add footfalls. In two weeks, the international total has reached 176.25 crore gross.

500 crore club loading worldwide!

Combining the domestic and overseas regions, the worldwide total of Coolie surges to 496.62 crore gross. Coolie is now only 3.38 crores away from entering the 500 crore club. With that, Rajinikanth will score a hat-trick as this will be the third film in his career to achieve that mark. Previously, Jailer and 2.0 have gone way past the 500 crore milestone in their global run.

Take a look at Rajinikanth’s top 3 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

2.0: 668 crores Jailer: 604.83 crores Coolie: 496.62 crores

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary (15 days)

India net: 271.50 crores

India gross: 320.37 crores

Budget recovery: 77.57%

Overseas gross: 176.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 496.62 crores

