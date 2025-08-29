Mohanlal is back on the big screens, and the expectations are sky high after the massive success of L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Hridayapoorvam arrived in theatres on August 28, 2025, and clocked the third biggest opening of 2025 in Malayalam cinema. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 report!

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn on day 1?

As per Sacnilk, Hridayapoorvam scored an opening of 3.35 crores at the box office. There are many other ongoing releases in Malayalam cinema, including Sahasam, Sumathi Valavu, and Thalavara, but as one may guess, Mohanlal starrer remained the #1 audience choice on Thursday.

The word-of-mouth is strong, and it will be interesting to see how the Malavika Mohanan co-starrer grows during its debut weekend. It will not register the highest opening weekend as L2: Empuraan stands at the #1 spot with 53.90 crores earnings. Only time will tell where Hridayapoorvam lands among the top 5.

Clocks the 3rd biggest opening of 2025 in Mollywood!

Sathyan Anthikad’s grabbed good footfalls on its opening day. However, it could not beat the day 1 of his past two successes of 2025 – L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Hridayapoorvam surpassed Bazooka (3.20 crores) and clocked the third-highest opening of 2025 in Mollywood.

Check out the top 5 openers of 2025 at the Malayalam box office:

L2: Empuraan: 21 crores Thudarum: 5.30 crores Hridayapoorvam: 3.36 crores Bazooka: 3.20 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 2.75 crores

As one many have noticed, the top 3 spots now belong to Mohanlal! Historic, isn’t it?

More about Hridayapoorvam

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the Malayalam romantic drama is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas. The ensemble cast features Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, and SP Charan.

It marks the reunion of Sathyan Anthikad with the Malayalam superstar almost 10 years after Ennum Eppozhum.

Box Office Summary Day 1

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 3.35 crores

India gross: 3.95 crores

Budget recovery: 11.16%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Despite 84% Drop From First Week, Emerges As Hrithik Roshan’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News