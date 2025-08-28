Hombale Films has delivered the biggest surprise of 2025. Mahavatar Narsimha is the highest-grossing animated film of all time in India, achieving milestones not even Hollywood animations could. It is also performing better than most Bollywood releases this year. Ashwin Kumar’s directorial has now axed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan‘s Kick. Scroll below for day 34 updates!

Mahavatar Narsimha Domestic Box Office Collection

The Indian animated epic devotional action drama was released in 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It has wrapped up its theatrical journey in the Tamil and Malayalam belt. On day 34, 1.48 crores were added from the remaining languages. There was a slight improvement from 1.36 crores earned on the previous day.

The overall earnings of Mahavatar Narsimha in India stand at 235.11 crores. The 250 crore may not be out of reach, as it has already completed over a month-long run and is close to saturation. Besides, Param Sundari will join the box office battle starting tomorrow in the Hindi belt, its dominant language.

Check out the language-wise box office breakdown in 34 days (net collection):

Hindi: 177.01 crores

Telugu: 46.45 crores

Kannada: 8.61 crores

Tamil: 2.51 crores

Malayalam: 53 lakhs

Total: 235.11 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha is made on a reported budget of 15 crores. In 34 days, the makers have made returns of 220.11 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 1467.4%.

Mahavatar Narsimha beats Kick

Ashwin Kumar’s directorial is currently the 35th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Salman Khan’s Kick, which accumulated 233 crores at the Indian box office.

The next target is The Kerala Story (238.27 crores).

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 34

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 235.11 crores

India gross: 277.42 crores

ROI: 1467.4%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Needs 46 Crores+ To Become 4th Highest-Grossing Film In YRF Spy Universe – Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News