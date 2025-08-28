Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari is promising to take a decent start at the box office and the ticket pre-sales for the rom-com produced by Maddock Films is ensuring an entry to the top 5 ticket pre-sales for a romantic Bollywood film in 2025 on BMS.

Sidharth & Janhvi To Enter Top 5 Pre-Sales (Romance)

Sidharth and Janhvi‘s film is currently only 4,000 tickets away from entering the top 5 pre-sales of a romantic film on BookMyShow in 2025. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film is all set to surpass Metro In Dino’s ticket pre-sales of 24.77K on BMS.

Param Sundari Box Office BMS Sales

In two days of its advance bookings, Param Sundari has managed to register a ticket sale of 20.7K on BMS. While on the first day of the advance booking it registered a ticket sale of 6.1K, the film witnessed a jump of almost 140% on BMS on day 2 registering a ticket sale of 14.6K.

Check out the ticket pre-sales for a romantic film on BMS in 2025.

Saiyaara: 394.53K Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 134K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K YJHD Re-Release: 42K Metro In Dino: 24.77K

Two Maddock Films In The Top 5

Interestingly, the top 5 ticket pre-sales for a romantic film in 2025 includes two films by Maddock. Bhool Chuk Maaf, with a ticket pre-sales of 65K occupies the third spot in the list, ruled by Saiyaara’s 394.5K ticket sales!

About Param Sundari

Helmed by Tushar Jalota the official synopsis of the film says, “In Kerala’s picturesque backwaters, a North Indian and South Indian find unexpected love. Their cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns. Two diverse worlds collide in a heartwarming story.”

