It is the era of love stories! After Saiyaara and Metro In Dino, Bollywood buffs are ready to welcome the romantic comedy, Param Sundari. It features Sidharth Malhotra as the leading man, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, who has the opportunity to create history at the box office! Scroll below for a detailed day 1 analysis!

Param Sundar Box Office Day 1 Potential

Earlier, Param Sundari was expected to open in the range of 5 crores, with expectations that War 2 would give it tough competition. However, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film is dwindling at the box office amid mixed reviews. The pre-release promos were received very well, and cine-goers are now expecting Tushar Jalota’s directorial to be high on entertainment value.

The Param Sundari trailer had all the elements that could work at the box office. Given the current buzz, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer could very well make an 8 crore+ opening. The advance booking has commenced on the right note, and if things go well, it could clock a double-digit score on day 1.

Where would Param Sundari land among Janhvi Kapoor’s biggest openers?

The target is simple: Janhvi Kapoor must earn over 8.71 crores to score the biggest opening of her career. Currently, at the #1 spot is her debut film, Dhadak.

If Param Sundari manages to beat Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will rewrite her box office history after 7 long years. Fingers crossed!

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 openers at the Indian box office:

Dhadak – 8.71 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 6.85 crores Roohi – 3.06 crores Ulajh – 1.37 crore Mili – 0.40 crore

More about Param Sundari

The romantic comedy is scheduled to hit theatres on August 29, 2025. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. The supporting cast features Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

