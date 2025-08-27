Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s reunion was expected to set the box office on fire. The pre-release trends were very much in sync, but the average content spoiled the party! Coolie will not only miss out on recovering its 100% budget at the Indian box office, but also on achieving another historic feat. Scroll below for the day 13 update.

How much has Coolie earned in 13 days?

As per Sacnilk, Coolie garnered 3.66 crores at the box office on day 13. It witnessed a 16% increase in earnings in the last 24 hours, compared to 3.25 crores earned on the second Monday. Rajinikanth’s homeground Tamil (1.88 crores) continues to be the leading language, but the Hindi belt (1.13 crores) is also attracting good footfalls. Telugu stays decent while Kannada is close to its saturation.

Combining earnings from all languages, the overall net collection in India concludes at 264.26 crores, which is approximately 311.82 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the language-wise box office breakdown below:

Tamil: 170.23 crores

Telugu: 57.55 crores

Hindi: 33.93 crores

Kannada: 2.55 crores

Total: 264.26 crores

Coolie is reportedly mounted at a massive cost of 350 crores. In 13 days, the makers have recovered 75.5% of the estimated budget. If it drops further, the breakeven stage will be out of reach. All eyes are now on the growth during the third weekend, which will majorly decide its fate at the box office.

Rajinikanth misses a historic feat!

Fans would know that the top 2 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time belong to Rajinikanth. 2.0 (407.05 crores) conquers the #1 spot, followed by Jailer (345 crores).

Had Coolie earned over 342 crores in its lifetime, all the top 3 Tollywood grossers in history would star Rajinikanth. However, it will miss that massive opportunity and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo will continue to rank at #3.

Coolie Box Office Summary Day 13 (All Languages)

Budget: 350 crores

India net: 264.26 crores

Budget recovery: 75.5%

India gross: 311.82 crores

