Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, had massive pre-release hype but received some negative feedback after its release. Was this negativity warranted? In this article, we attempt to answer that question and provide a fair warning.

(There are spoilers ahead)

One of the recurring complaints about Coolie is its illogical narrative, though such criticism isn’t new to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films. Another major gripe is the weak plot filled with loopholes, and even his tendency to draw inspiration from other works isn’t unprecedented. So why, then, is Coolie attracting such intense backlash this time?

Similarities Between Coolie, Vikram, and Jailer

The core of Coolie clearly resembles Vikram (2022). In Vikram, the protagonist’s son was killed, while in Coolie, it is the protagonist’s best friend and brother-in-law. To create an emotional connection, both films introduce a family bond. In Vikram, it is the grandchild, and in Coolie, it is the daughter.

Both films feature a powerful evil force, but in Coolie the conflict is more personal. Towards the end, both films have strong villains, though in Coolie the villain shares a surprisingly friendly dynamic with the protagonist. Both also incorporate undercover elements. Beyond Vikram, there are visible inspirations from Jailer. Like Jailer, Coolie brings in top-tier talent from other industries in both cameo and prominent roles.

The core concept of Jailer, Vikram, and Coolie is essentially the same: a once-powerful man, now retired and living a peaceful life, is forced back into action due to a personal tragedy. He must confront a larger social evil that threatens countless lives, embodied by a formidable supervillain who also directly threatens ordinary people.

Examining the Logical Gaps in Coolie and Why They Stand Out

There are several examples of illogical moments in Coolie, but one that stands out for many viewers is the train sequence involving Soubin Shahir’s character. Questions naturally arise: why was it necessary to kill the locomotive pilot? How does he suddenly know how to operate the train? And who is communicating with the control center to give updates? When such updates don’t happen, it would realistically trigger major attention and scrutiny.

Furthermore, once it is revealed that the character killed a locomotive pilot, hijacked a train full of passengers, abandoned them at a station, and simply walked away, the fallout should logically have been enormous—possibly even a major embarrassment for the authorities. Yet none of these consequences are addressed in the film.

This is just one of many moments where logic appears compromised in Coolie. Interestingly, such narrative liberties aren’t entirely new to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films. However, what’s different this time is the sharper backlash, with audiences far less forgiving than they have been in the past.

The Formulaic and Template Approach

Coolie follows the familiar Lokesh Kanagaraj template; we saw it in Leo, Vikram, and Kaithi. He hasn’t deviated much from his previous ventures, and many of the mistakes he made earlier are also present here. Some issues, like poor CGI (computer-generated imagery), have been rectified. As always, the plot includes an emotional connection, which Lokesh delivered for the most part. And, the film feels like a typical Lokesh outing.

