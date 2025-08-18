Despite stiff competition from War 2, Coolie is still making headlines with his impressive box office collection. Rajinikanth’s charm shines again, regardless of the mixed reaction from the audience. Lokesh Kanagaraj made this as a standalone film for the Superstar and has no connection with LCU.

Meanwhile, the audience has spotted a major botch in the Coolie movie, which indeed surprises you. Before moving ahead, a spoiler warning alert, as this article contains spoilers for Coolie movie.

Coolie: Major Mistake Spotted By The Audience

Post-interval, we have seen how Dayal (Soubin Shahir) showed his true colours and is now blackmailing Deva (Rajinikanth). Dayal has kept Preethi (Shruti Haasan) as a hostage with him, so Deva can’t outshine him with a strategy. Someone, Deva, managed to get some history of Dayal and came to know about Kalyani, who was Dayal’s wife. Even though they both went on this secret mission together after being removed from Police training, they ended up being corrupt.

Deva not only captured Kalyani but also FaceTimed Dayal to send him a message. Preethi was also involved, and she clearly saw that Deva had trapped Kalyani and tied him to the electric chair. A few moments after this, Kalyani managed to escape and attempted to stop Preethi, who was running towards the safe zone with the help of Deva’s allies.

#ShrutiHaasan Already Know That Kalyani Is Dayal Wife But Still🤔🧐#Coolie @Dir_Lokesh @sunpictures any one explain????. I thought poor network of rk mobile 🫣😁 pic.twitter.com/LLlCsMMDIP — ꧁gokul꧂ (@Gorsh59) August 17, 2025

Preethi Failed To Recognise Kalyani?

When Kalyani confronted Preethi, she failed to recognise her despite having seen her in the video call between Dayal and Deva. This fact surprised the audience, and they believed that Lokesh Kanagaraj had already made a massive blunder in the film.

​Many believe that the distance between Deva and Kalyani was sufficient, making Preethi unlikely to see Dayal’s wife clearly enough to recognize her later.​ Also, fans support Lokesh by stating how an iron rod during the video call has hidden Kalyani’s face. This was why Shruti Haasan’s character failed to recognise the antagonist

