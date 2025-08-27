Mahavatar Narsimha has redefined success for animated films at the box office. It has, in fact, become the first Indian film in the genre to clock the 300 crore milestone worldwide. But will Ashwin Kumar‘s directorial beat War 2 and reclaim its spot as the #3 Bollywood grosser of 2025? Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

How much has Mahavatar Narsimha earned in 33 days?

As per estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 1.64 crores on day 33. It witnessed a 21.5% jump compared to the revised 1.35 crores earned on the sixth Monday. The end is near the box office collection in the dominant language Hindi, has also come to the vicinity of 1 crore.

The net box office collection surges to 232.66 crores in all languages, after 33 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 274.53 crores. The 250 crore milestone is so close yet so far. Mahavatar Narsimha will face competition from Param Sundari starting August 29, 2025. There will be dip in screen count, which may make the target out of reach.

Here’s a revised language-wise box office breakdown (net collection):

Hindi: 175.53 crores

Telugu: 45.88 crores

Kannada: 8.21 crores

Tamil: 2.51 crores

Malayalam: 53 lakhs

Total: 232.66 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha vs War 2

The Indian animated epic action drama rose at the box office to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Unfortunately, War 2 (235.96 crores) stole the spot yesterday. However, Mahavatar Narsimha is lagging by only 3.30 crores and still has the chance to reclaim its spot. Only time will tell if it eventually emerges victorious or loses the race against Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s action thriller.

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 31 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 232.66 crores

India gross: 274.53 crores

Overseas gross: 26.31 crores

Worldwide gross: 300.84 crores

ROI: 1451%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

