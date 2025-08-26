Week after week, Mahavatar Narsimha continues to achieve milestones both in India and at the worldwide box office. Despite several new releases arriving in theatres, along with magnum opuses like War 2 and Coolie, the Indian animated juggernaut is refusing to slow down. After making multiple records in the animation genre, the film has now scored a triple century. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 32!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the worldwide box office in 32 days?

Due to the poor performance of War 2, the film managed to get additional screens in the Hindi belt, in its ongoing fifth week. During the fifth weekend, it scored above 9 crores. On the fifth Monday, on day 32, it saw an expected drop and earned 1.45 crores, with the Hindi version alone contributing 1 crore.

Overall, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned an impressive 232.12 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 32 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 273.9 crores. Overseas, too, it has performed well by earning 26.31 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 300.21 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 232.12 crores

India gross – 273.9 crores

Overseas gross – 26.31 crores

Worldwide gross – 300.21 crores

Creates history globally!

As we can see, Mahavatar Narsimha has entered the coveted 300 crore club globally. With this, it has created history by becoming the first Indian animated film to earn 300 crores at the worldwide box office. This is probably the last important milestone achieved by the film, as in the next few days, it is likely to conclude its glorious run.

More about the film

The Indian animated film was theatrically released on July 25. It is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. It was presented by Hombale Films.

