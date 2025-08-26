Rajinikanth’s Coolie was back to life during the second weekend, but things were back to square one yesterday. After a healthy jump during the weekend, the film was expected to drop considerably on the second Monday, and that’s exactly what happened. Still, all thanks to a massive opening weekend, the film is all set to become the 4th highest-grossing Kollywood film at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Kollywood action thriller did a business of 27.7 crores during the second weekend. On the second Monday, day 12, the occupancy dropped heavily all across the country. In the Tamil version, the occupancy was just 14% throughout the day. The Hindi version was just 9%. In Telugu, it was 15%. This resulted in a collection of just 2.62 crores.

Overall, Coolie has earned 259.97 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 12 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 306.64 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35.25 crores

Day 5 – 12 crores

Day 6 – 9.5 crores

Day 7 – 7.5 crores

Day 8 – 6.15 crores

Day 9 – 5.85 crores

Day 10 – 10.5 crores

Day 11 – 11.35 crores

Day 12 – 2.62 crores

Total – 259.97 crores

All set to become Kollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of all time

Recently, Coolie crossed The Greatest Of All Time (252.71 crore net) to become the 5th highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time in India. It’ll soon surpass Ponniyin Selvan 1 (266.54 crore net) to grab the 4th spot. As it needs only 6.58 crores more, the feat will be achieved by Wednesday (day 14) or Thursday (day 15).

Take a look at the top 5 Kollywood grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

2.0 – 407.05 crores Jailer – 345 crores Leo – 342 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crores Coolie – 259.87 crores

The Rajinikanth starrer will end its journey in the 4th place, as beating Leo (342 crore net) is out of reach.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

