War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has turned out to be a massive failure at the Indian box office. Released amid extremely high expectations, the film is heading towards a low lifetime collection. Speaking about the Hindi version, it might fail to even touch the 200 crore mark in net collection. In such a situation, will it be able to save itself from embarrassment in the Spy Universe? Let’s discuss it below!

Considering the padding of the Spy Universe and the sequel factor, the Bollywood action thriller was expected to score big at ticket windows, but it didn’t happen. Even the stardom of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR failed to pull off the desired numbers. If we look at the collection in isolation, they look decent to good, but considering the scale and potential of the film, the numbers that have been accumulated are disappointing.

How much did War 2’s Hindi version earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

While War 2 is chasing the 250 crore milestone with its collection from all languages, the Hindi version is yet to touch the 200 crore mark. After the second Monday, day 12, the Hindi collection stands at an estimated 175 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 206.5 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of the Hindi version:

Day 1 – 29 crores

Day 2 – 46 crores

Day 3 – 27 crores

Day 4 – 28 crores

Day 5 – 7.5 crores

Day 6 – 8.5 crores

Day 7 – 4.75 crores

Day 8 – 4 crores

Day 9 – 3.5 crores

Day 10 – 6.75 crores

Day 11 – 7.25 crores

Day 12 – 2.75 crores

Total – 175 crores

From here, War 2 might struggle to reach 200 crores, but there’s still an outside chance, depending upon how much damage Param Sundari causes. Before reaching 200 crores, it can avoid the embarrassing tag of being the lowest-grossing film in the Spy Universe.

Will War 2 surpass Ek Tha Tiger to avoid an embarrassment in the Spy Universe?

Currently, Ek Tha Tiger is the lowest-grossing film in the Spy Universe in the Hindi version. Unlike the rest of the Spy Universe films (excluding Tiger Zinda Hai), it was released only in Hindi and amassed a whopping 198 crore net in 2012.

To avoid being the lowest Hindi grosser of the Spy Universe in Hindi, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer must earn 23.01 crores more in the Hindi version. The task is challenging but doable if the film stays steady on weekdays and displays healthy jumps on weekends.

