Mahavatar Narsimha has stunned everyone with its extraordinary run. The film arrived during the storm of Saiyaara, but still, it carved its own glory. It was expected to slow down significantly after the release of War 2 and Coolie, but it didn’t happen. Recently, the film completed a month in theatres, but collections continue to come. Amid this, it is now just a few crores away from a significant box office milestone in the Telugu version. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released amid minimal expectations, the Indian animated film has made historic earnings so far. In the animation genre, it has broken all existing records and is already the highest-grossing Indian animated film by a huge margin. Behind such a success, the Telugu-dubbed version has played a crucial role.

Mahavatar Narsimha shines bright at the Indian box office

For those who don’t know, Mahavatar Narsimha was released in five Indian languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. Backed by solid word-of-mouth, the film has earned 229.67 crore net at the Indian box office in 31 days. Out of this sum, the Hindi version has contributed a major chunk of 173.17 crores. It is followed by the Telugu version, which has contributed 45.35 crores so far.

Telugu version is likely to hit the 50 crore milestone

As we can see, Mahavatar Narsimha is just a few crores away from touching the 50 crore milestone in the Telugu-dubbed version. If calculated, it needs 4.65 crores more to hit the 50 crore mark. Though the collections of Telugu are expected to drop below 40 lakh on a daily basis, the film is likely to earn 50 crore net collection.

Whenever the feat is accomplished, it will be a huge thing, as no other Indian animated film has managed to do it.

More about the film

The Indian animated juggernaut is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions. Released on July 25, it was presented by Hombale Films. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crores.

