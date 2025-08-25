The Indian animated epic action drama Mahavatar Narsimha is possibly the biggest surprise of 2025 at the box office. It is close to yielding 1500% profits. But before that, Ashwin Kumar‘s directorial is only 3.98 crores away from a historic feat worldwide. Scroll below for the day 31 report!

How much has Mahavatar Narsimha earned in India in 31 days?

Mind you, Hombale Films‘ creation was in its 6th weekend. Despite that, it added a whopping 6.15 crore to the kitty on day 31, all languages included. A Bollywood biggie like War 2 managed to earn only 7.15 crores, so one can imagine the strong competition it poses.

The overall net collection of Mahavatar Narsimha concludes at 230.19 crores in India after 31 days. There was no new release last Friday, and given the declining state of War 2, Ashwin Kumar’s film will continue to add moolah at the ticket windows.

Here’s a detailed language-wise box office breakdown in 30 days (net collection):

Hindi: 173.69 crores

Telugu: 45.35 crores

Kannada: 8.11 crores

Tamil: 2.51 crores

Malayalam: 53 lakhs

Total: 230.19 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Collection

The highest-grossing Indian animated film continues to enjoy footfalls even overseas. In 31 days, it has accumulated 24.40 crore gross at the international box office.

Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings of Mahavatar Narsimha stand at 296.02 crore gross. It is now only 3.98 crores away from becoming the first Indian animated film in history to enter the 300 crore club. That milestone will be easily unlocked today!

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 31 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 230.19 crores

India gross: 271.62 crores

Overseas gross: 24.40 crores

Worldwide gross: 296.02 crores

ROI: 1434.6%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

