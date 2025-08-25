Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has showcased decent growth during its second weekend. Needless to say, it is far from expectations at the Indian box office. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has recovered a chunk of its budget, but the safe zone will remain out of reach. Scroll below for the day 11 box office update!

How much has War 2 earned in 11 days?

War 2 earned around 7.15 crores on day 11. Despite the Sunday boost, it scored only a 5% growth in box office collection in the last 24 hours. The total earnings from the second weekend concluded at 18 crores, which is almost 89% lower than the opening weekend of 179.25 crores.

The overall net collection of War 2 lands at 227.10 crores after 11 days. It has axed the lifetime collection of Chennai Express (227 crores) by an inch to become the 36th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 267.97 crores.

War 2 vs highest second-weekends in Bollywood

As mentioned above, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer accumulated only 18 crores in its second weekend. It remained far behind Chhaava (109.23 crore) and Saiyaara (75.50 crores), the top 2.

Just not that, War 2 also failed to match Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 and Sikandar among others.

Take a look at the top 10 second weekend collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 109.23 crore Saiyaara: 75.50 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 44.74 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 33.82 crores Housefull 5: 29.11 crore Raid 2: 25.62 crore Sky Force: 19.80 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 19.39 crore War 2: 18 crores Sikandar: 15.82 crore

War 2 Budget Recovery

YRF spent a production cost of 325 crores on Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial. So far, it has recovered around 70% of the total budget. War 2 may cross the 250 crore mark in its lifetime, but the 300 crore club will be out of reach in India. This means it will remain a losing affair for the producers.

War 2 Box Office Summary (11 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 227.10 crores

Budget recovery: 70%

India gross: 267.97 crores

