The domestic run of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is not upto the mark. Despite that, the YRF spy thriller is on a record-breaking spree. In only 4 days, it has axed the lifetime collection of Sitaare Zameen Par to become the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

War 2 Box Office Collection

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial was released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. Its biggest day at the box office was Independence Day, when it raked in a whopping 57.50 crores. Unfortunately, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer is dwindling due to the lukewarm response from the audience.

In its four-day extended opening weekend, War 2 has garnered 176 crores. It was expected to clock a century in all languages on the opening day itself, but the advance booking remained underwhelming, and the mixed word-of-mouth further impacted the buzz.

War 2 is now the 6th-highest Bollywood grosser of 2025

It was just yesterday that War 2 axed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (134.93 crores). In the last 24 hours, it also surpassed Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which grossed 166.58 crores in its lifetime. The action thriller is now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The best is yet to come as it will beat Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 today and officially enter the top 5.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 331.52 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 201.79 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores War 2 – 176 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crores

